OHSSA announces new site for basketball state championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that the boys and girls basketball state tournaments will be held at UD Arena at the University of Dayton in March.

According to a release from the OHSAA, the Ohio Department of Health and Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County approved a variance to allow a greater number of fans at each game.

The girls state tournament will run March 11-13, while the boys state tournament will take place March 19-21.

For both state tournaments, the semifinals will be at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the championship games will tip off at 10:45 a.m., 2 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The divisional order of play this year is Division IV, III, II and I.

“We are so excited that the University of Dayton has such a strong desire to host our basketball state tournaments and for all they did to receive a variance to allow more fans to attend,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director.

“We thank the health department officials for their cooperation as we worked through this request, and we are committed to following the safety protocols they have in place. Our schools have gone through so much since last March, and we are thrilled that the season will culminate with the state tournaments at such a great venue as UD Arena.”

The specific number of fans permitted per game will be announced at a later date.

“The state tournament is an experience that the players, coaches and fans will remember for the rest of their lives, and we are proud to be able to host these great events this year,” added Ute. “We all can’t wait for the future when we can get back to normal attendance and pack the arena for the state tournaments.”