COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that its Board of Directors and staff have been discussing the potential expansion of divisions in several sports.

Those sports include: girls volleyball, girls and boys soccer, girls and boys basketball, softball, and baseball.

Meetings to explore the possibility further will take place in January. Other than football, the OHSAA has not expanded divisions in any sports since the 1980s.

According to the OHSAA, reasons for expansion include addressing the wide enrollment differences in the current divisional structure. The OHSAA said in a release that any divisional changes could mirror the playoff structure that is currently in place for football.

“Our No. 1 goal is to do what’s best for the student-athletes,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said. “We believe our member schools and their participants would support this. From a financial standpoint, we would not be playing more contests overall, we simply would be putting the same number of teams into more divisions. So, our initial thought is this would not have an impact on the OHSAA financially one way or the other.”

The goal would be to place schools into tournament divisions with those that have similar environments.

The OHSAA also made clear that the proposal does not add any additional tournament games.

Any proposed changes in the number of tournament divisions would need to be approved by the OHSAA Board of Directors. Any changes to the OHSAA constitution or bylaws would require a vote of the membership.