OHSAA suspends scrimmages for contact sports this fall

The OHSAA has announced that school vs. school scrimmages are suspended

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association provided the latest updates to area high school teams regarding fall sports.

Practices are on schedule to begin August 1 for football, soccer, field hockey and cross country.

While the OHSAA is waiting for more guidance from the governor’s office and state department of health, school vs. school scrimmages are suspended. The possibility remains that no scrimmages will be permitted in contact sports at all.

The OHSAA also said low/non-contact sports of golf, girls tennis and volleyball remain on track for practices to begin August 1. School vs. school scrimmages are permitted per the normal OHSAA permissible dates and regulations.

The OHSAA emphasized conversations continue with the governor’s office regarding protocols and proper safety planning.

Further details will be provided as they are made available.

