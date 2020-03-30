OHSAA Spring sports remain on hold

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – With Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement that K-12 schools will be continuing distance learning through May 1, spring sports remain on hold in Ohio.
As the OHSAA previously announced, there cannot be school sports if school facilities are not open.
The OHSAA will continue to update Ohio schools with the adjusted Spring sports timeline as time goes on.
High School Softball Tournament play was originally slated to begin on May 9, with high school basketball tournaments set to start on May 16.