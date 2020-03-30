OHSAA Spring sports remain on hold

With Ohio K-12 schools continuing distance learning through May 1, spring sports remain on hold.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – With Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement that K-12 schools will be continuing distance learning through May 1, spring sports remain on hold in Ohio.

.@GovMikeDeWine has announced schools will continue with “distance learning” through May 1. As previously announced, there cannot be school sports if school facilities are not open. #OHSAA staff & @Jerry_Snodgrass will send update to schools with adjusted spring sports timeline pic.twitter.com/G3ZGSxKgXf — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) March 30, 2020

As the OHSAA previously announced, there cannot be school sports if school facilities are not open.

The OHSAA will continue to update Ohio schools with the adjusted Spring sports timeline as time goes on.

High School Softball Tournament play was originally slated to begin on May 9, with high school basketball tournaments set to start on May 16.