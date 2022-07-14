COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA announced on Thursday that the Ursuline football program will compete in Division III Region 9 this season.

Ursuline Athletic Director John DeSantis tells Sports Team 27 that he noticed that enrollment numbers released earlier this year were off by one boy.

According to DeSantis, he then self-reported the updated enrollment numbers to the OHSAA, with the knowledge that the Irish would move up a division as a result.

The Irish, which finished the 2021 season with a record of 11-4, played in the Division IV State Final last December, falling to Clinton-Massie 29-28. The Irish won five postseason games last fall.

Ursuline is a four-time football state champion, having won state titles in 2000, 2008, 2009 and 2010.