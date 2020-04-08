OHSAA releases update on the fate of high school spring sports

The Ohio High School Athletic Association issued an update on the possibility of high schools competing in Spring sports.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association issued an update on the possibility of high schools competing in Spring sports.

In a release sent out on Wednesday, Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass says that if schools are closed for the remainder of the school year, spring sports will be cancelled in Ohio.

The mandatory no-contact period remains in place until at least May 1. In addition, no practices or group workouts may occur through May 1.

In the release, the commissioner provided the following dates for potential sectional and district tournaments, provided that students return to schools on May 4.

If, for any reason, specific sites are shut down due to governor’s orders, all sites will be shut down and a tournament will not be held.

If School returns May 4, the following schedule adopted:

Baseball: State Finals June 19-21

Softball: State Finals June 25-27

Track and Field Finals June 26-27

All of this is subject to change, based on orders from the Governor Mike DeWine. The OHSAA is closely adhering to the guidelines set forth by the State of Ohio.