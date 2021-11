OHSAA releases sites for upcoming high school football Regional Finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday afternoon the OHSAA released the matchups and sites for the high school football Regional Finals this week.

Below is the full list, with Valley teams in bold.

Five local teams remain left alive for a state championship.

Division’s I, II, III and IV play Friday while Division’s V, VI, and VII are Saturday.

Division 1

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 2 Medina (13-0) at Parma Byers Field

Region 2

1 Marysville (12-0) vs. 2 Springfield (11-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Region 3

1 Upper Arlington (13-0) vs. 2 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Region 4

1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-3) vs 3 West Chester Lakota West (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium

Division 2

Region 5

3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-3) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (11-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 6

2 Avon (11-2) vs. 4 Toledo Central Catholic (11-2) at Sandusky Strobel Field

Region 7

4 Massillon Washington (11-2) vs. 7 Uniontown Green (10-3) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Marin Smilek Stadium

Region 8

1 Piqua (12-0) vs. 7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (10-3) at Clayton Northmont Premier Health Stadium

Division III

Region 9

1 Chardon (13-0) vs. 2 Dover (12-0) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10

2 Millersburg West Holmes (13-0) vs. 8 Parma Heights Holy Name (7-5) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 11

1 Granville (12-0) vs. 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (11-2) at Ashville Teays Valley Viking Stadium

Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 3 Bellbrook (11-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division IV

Region 13

1 Beloit West Branch (13-0) vs. 3 Youngstown Ursuline (9-3) at Canfield South Range Rominger Athletic Complex

Region 14

4 Port Clinton (12-1) vs. 3 Van Wert (12-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 15

1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (13-0) vs. 2 St. Clairsville (12-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16

3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (11-1) vs. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division V

Region 17

1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 2 Canfield South Range (13-0) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 18

2 Elyria Catholic (11-2) vs. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field

Region 19

2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-2) vs. 5 Wheelersburg (10-3) at Waverly Raidiger Field

Region 20

3 Camden Preble Shawnee (13-0) vs. 5 Versailles (12-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division VI

Region 21

3 New Middletown Springfield (12-1) vs. 4 Mogadore (10-3) at Salem Sebo Stadium

Region 22

3 Carey (12-1) vs. 5 Liberty Center (11-2) at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium

Region 23

1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) vs. 3 West Jefferson (12-1) at Logan Chieftain Stadium

Region 24

2 Harrod Allen East (10-3) vs. 4 Coldwater (11-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII

Region 25

3 Warren John F Kennedy (9-2) vs. 4 Dalton (11-2) at Marlington Stadium

Region 26

1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-1) vs. 3 Lima Central Catholic (11-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 27

1 Newark Catholic (12-1) vs. 3 Shadyside (11-1) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Region 28

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 6 St. Henry (10-3) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Ford Field