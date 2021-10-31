OHSAA releases Regional Quarterfinal football matchups for this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA has released the high school football Regional Quarterfinal matchups on Sunday ahead of Week 12.

Below is the list of games in regions with local teams left alive.

All start times are 7 p.m. Division’s I, II, III and IV are scheduled for Friday while V, VI and VII are Saturday.

Division II, Region 5

8 Painesville Riverside (7-4) at 1 Cleveland Benedictine (7-2)

5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (9-2) at 4 Hudson (9-2)

7 Willoughby South (8-3) at 2 Macedonia Nordonia (9-2)

6 Austintown-Fitch (7-3) at 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-3)

Division III, Region 9

8 Streetsboro (8-2) at 1 Chardon (11-0)

5 Hubbard (10-1) at 4 Canfield (10-1)

7 Aurora (9-2) at 2 Dover (10-0)

6 Steubenville (9-2) at 3 Chagrin Falls Kenston (10-1)

Division IV, Region 13

9 Poland Seminary (8-3) at 1 Beloit West Branch (11-0)

12 Girard (7-4) at 4 Perry (9-2)

7 Cleveland Glenville (8-3) at 2 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (7-1)

6 Salem (8-3) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (7-3)

Division V, Region 17

8 Akron Manchester (6-4) at 1 Kirtland (10-0)

5 Bellaire (10-1) at 4 Garrettsville Garfield (11-0)

7 Mantua Crestwood (7-3) at 2 Canfield South Range (11-0)

6 Ravenna Southeast (9-1) at 3 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0)

Division VI, Region 21

9 Brookfield (7-3) at 1 Leavittsburg LaBrae (10-1)

12 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-4) at 4 Mogadore (8-3)

7 Sullivan Black River (8-3) at 2 Columbia Station Columbia (10-1)

6 Creston Norwayne (8-3) at 3 New Middletown Springfield (10-1)

Division VII, Region 25

8 Malvern (9-2) at 1 Lucas (9-1)

5 Independence (9-2) at 4 Dalton (9-2)

7 Salineville Southern Local (8-3) at 2 Norwalk St. Paul (9-1)

6 Cuyahoga Heights (6-3) at 3 Warren John F Kennedy (7-2)