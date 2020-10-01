OHSAA releases high school football playoff pairings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 40 local teams will compete in the OHSAA high school football playoffs next week, 14 of which have earned an first round bye.
The complete list of playoff pairings for our local teams is listed below:
DIVISION II – REGION 5
Playoff games Friday at 7pm
Austintown Fitch (5-0) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Brush/Twinsburg
Akron North (0-1) at Warren Harding (2-3)
Cuyahoga Falls (0-4) at Boardman (3-2)
DIVISION III – REGION 9
Playoff games Friday at 7pm
Canfield (5-0) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Marlington/Kenston
Alliance (0-5) at Hubbard (4-1)
Ravenna (2-3) at Niles (3-2)
Howland (2-3) at Akron Buchtel (1-0)
Chaney (1-4) at Akron Coventry (3-2)
Youngstown East (0-5) at Steubenville (3-1)
DIVISION IV – REGION 13
Playoff games Saturday at 7pm
Poland (4-1) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Salem/Struthers
West Branch (5-0) – 1st Round Bye, will play winner of East Liverpool/Gilmour Academy
Ursuline (3-2) – 1st Round Bye, will play winner of Fairless/Villa Angela St. Joseph
Minerva (0-5) at Beaver Local (4-1)
Gilmour Academy (2-3) at East Liverpool (2-3)
Struthers (2-3) at Salem (2-3)
Woodridge (2-3) at Girard (2-3)
DIVISION V – REGION 17
Playoff games Saturday at 7pm
South Range (5-0) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Rootstown/Harrison Central
Crestview (3-1) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Southeast/Buckeye Local
Crestwood (1-4) at Champion (2-2)
Conneaut (2-3) at Cardinal Mooney (1-4)
Liberty (1-4) at Warrensville Heights (3-2)
DIVISION VI – REGION 21
Playoff games Saturday at 7pm
Springfield (5-0) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Columbiana/Western Reserve
United (4-1) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Canton CC/Tuscarawas Valley
Oberlin (0-4) at Brookfield (3-1)
Cardinal (1-4) at LaBrae (3-2)
Wellington (2-3) at Mineral Ridge (2-3)
Columbiana (2-3) at Western Reserve (2-3)
Campbell (2-3) at Hillsdale (3-2)
Newton Falls (0-3) at St. Thomas Aquinas (2-2)
DIVISION VII – REGION 25
Playoff games Friday at 7pm
Warren JFK (4-1) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Lowellville/Valley Christian
Leetonia (5-0) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Wellsville/Buckeye Central
Southern (4-1) – 1st Round Bye, then at St. Paul (4-1)
McDonald (4-1) – 1st Round Bye, then host Jackson Milton (4-1)
Jackson Milton (4-1) – 1st Round Bye, then at McDonald (4-1)
Buckeye Central (1-4) at Wellsville (2-3)
Valley Christian (2-3) at Lowellville (2-3)
Lisbon (1-4) at Plymouth (3-2)
OPTING OUT OF THE OHSAA PLAYOFFS THIS SEASON
Lakeview, East Palestine, Southington, Mathews, and Sebring