OHSAA releases high school football playoff pairings

40 local teams will compete in the OHSAA playoffs starting next week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 40 local teams will compete in the OHSAA high school football playoffs next week, 14 of which have earned an first round bye.

The complete list of playoff pairings for our local teams is listed below:

DIVISION II – REGION 5

Playoff games Friday at 7pm

Austintown Fitch (5-0) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Brush/Twinsburg

Akron North (0-1) at Warren Harding (2-3)

Cuyahoga Falls (0-4) at Boardman (3-2)

DIVISION III – REGION 9

Playoff games Friday at 7pm

Canfield (5-0) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Marlington/Kenston

Alliance (0-5) at Hubbard (4-1)

Ravenna (2-3) at Niles (3-2)

Howland (2-3) at Akron Buchtel (1-0)

Chaney (1-4) at Akron Coventry (3-2)

Youngstown East (0-5) at Steubenville (3-1)

DIVISION IV – REGION 13

Playoff games Saturday at 7pm

Poland (4-1) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Salem/Struthers

West Branch (5-0) – 1st Round Bye, will play winner of East Liverpool/Gilmour Academy

Ursuline (3-2) – 1st Round Bye, will play winner of Fairless/Villa Angela St. Joseph

Minerva (0-5) at Beaver Local (4-1)

Gilmour Academy (2-3) at East Liverpool (2-3)

Struthers (2-3) at Salem (2-3)

Woodridge (2-3) at Girard (2-3)

DIVISION V – REGION 17

Playoff games Saturday at 7pm

South Range (5-0) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Rootstown/Harrison Central

Crestview (3-1) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Southeast/Buckeye Local

Crestwood (1-4) at Champion (2-2)

Conneaut (2-3) at Cardinal Mooney (1-4)

Liberty (1-4) at Warrensville Heights (3-2)

DIVISION VI – REGION 21

Playoff games Saturday at 7pm

Springfield (5-0) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Columbiana/Western Reserve

United (4-1) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Canton CC/Tuscarawas Valley

Oberlin (0-4) at Brookfield (3-1)

Cardinal (1-4) at LaBrae (3-2)

Wellington (2-3) at Mineral Ridge (2-3)

Columbiana (2-3) at Western Reserve (2-3)

Campbell (2-3) at Hillsdale (3-2)

Newton Falls (0-3) at St. Thomas Aquinas (2-2)

DIVISION VII – REGION 25

Playoff games Friday at 7pm

Warren JFK (4-1) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Lowellville/Valley Christian

Leetonia (5-0) – 1st Round Bye, will host winner of Wellsville/Buckeye Central

Southern (4-1) – 1st Round Bye, then at St. Paul (4-1)

McDonald (4-1) – 1st Round Bye, then host Jackson Milton (4-1)

Jackson Milton (4-1) – 1st Round Bye, then at McDonald (4-1)

Buckeye Central (1-4) at Wellsville (2-3)

Valley Christian (2-3) at Lowellville (2-3)

Lisbon (1-4) at Plymouth (3-2)

OPTING OUT OF THE OHSAA PLAYOFFS THIS SEASON

Lakeview, East Palestine, Southington, Mathews, and Sebring