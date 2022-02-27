COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA released the Regional Tournament pairings on Sunday ahead of this weeks matchups.

In all, five Valley teams are left alive for a state championship.

Below is a full list of games, with local teams in bold.

Division I

Region 1

Massillon Jackson (18-6) vs. Green (19-5) at Medina High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Akron Archbishop Hoban (23-0) vs. Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (15-8) at Medina High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Medina High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 2

Toledo Start (17-3) vs. Medina Highland (24-1) at Sandusky High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (20-5) vs. Olmsted Falls (23-2) at Sandusky High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Sandusky High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 3

Dublin Coffman (23-1) vs. Pickerington Central (20-6), at Westerville South High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Gahanna Lincoln (16-8) vs. Reynoldsburg (22-2), at Westerville South High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Westerville South High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Winton Woods (25-1) vs. Mason (24-2), at Lakota West High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Princeton (23-3) vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (25-0), at Lakota West High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lakota West High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Norton (21-5) vs. Beloit West Branch (21-5) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Salem (19-4) vs. Canal Fulton Northwest (24-2) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Columbus Bishop Hartley (17-6) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (24-1) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Copley (16-10) vs. Shelby (26-0) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mansfield Senior High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 7

Thornville Sheridan (22-3) vs. New Concord John Glenn (19-7) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Vincent Warren (17-6) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (24-2) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Zanesville High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Eaton (13-13) vs. Hamilton Badin (20-6) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Granville (24-1) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (24-1) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale (26-0) vs. Youngstown Liberty (23-1) at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Garrettsville Garfield (19-6) vs. Warrensville Heights (23-1) at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Region 10

Castalia Margaretta (18-7) vs. Worthington Christian (24-2) at Lexington High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Wauseon (22-3) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (19-7) at Findlay High School, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lexington High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 11

Proctorville Fairland (24-2) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (22-4) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Belmont Union Local (23-3) vs. Wheelersburg (23-0) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Logan High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 12

Marion Pleasant (17-8) vs. Sabina East Clinton (20-5) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Waynesville (21-4) vs. Cincinnati Purcell Marian (24-1) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

New Middletown Springfield (22-4) vs. New Washington Buckeye Central (23-1) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Bristolville Bristol (22-3) vs. Dalton (16-10) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Perry High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 14

Columbus Grove (18-6) vs. Toledo Christian (21-4) at Elida High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

New Knoxville (24-2) vs. Convoy Crestview (20-4) at Elida High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 15

Glouster Trimble (21-4) vs. Woodsfield Monroe Central (20-6) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Waterford (22-3) vs. Sugar Grove Berne Union (18-4) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington North High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 16

New Madison Tri-Village (24-2) vs. Danville (20-5) at Butler High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Country Day (19-5) vs. Fort Loramie (25-1) at Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Butler High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.