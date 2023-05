YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday afternoon, the OHSAA released the 2023 high school baseball playoff field. Below is the listing of the local district tournaments:

Division I

Northeast 1 District

Sectional Semifinals (May 16)

Game 1: Lakeside at Twinsburg

Game 2: Cuyahoga Falls at Solon

Game 3: Boardman at Nordonia

Game 4: Willoughby South at Lake

Sectional Finals (May 18)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Walsh Jesuit, #2

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Fitch, #12

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at GlenOak, #8

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Louisville, #9

District Semifinal (May 23)

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 (at 2 p.m.)

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 (at 5 p.m.)

District Final (May 25 at 4 p.m.)

Remaining Winners

Northeast 2 District

Sectional Semifinals (May 16)

Game 1: Mayfield at Painesville Riverside

Game 2: Brush at Hudson, #13

Game 3: Massillon Perry at Green

Game 4: Warren Harding at Mentor

Sectional Finals (May 18)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Aurora, #3

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Kent Roosevelt, #11

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Stow-Munroe Falls, #5

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at University School, #6

District Semifinal (May 23)

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 (at 2 p.m.)

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 (at 5 p.m.)

District Final (May 25 at 5 p.m.)

Remaining Winners

Division II

Northeast 1 District

Sectional Semifinals (May 15)

Game 1: Youngstown East at Ravenna

Game 2: Howland at Edgewood, #11

Game 3: Painesville Harvey at Ursuline, #6

Game 4: Niles at West Geauga

Sectional Finals (May 17)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Canfield, #2

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Poland, #8

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Geneva, #5

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Field, #4

District Semifinal (May 22)

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 (at 4 p.m.)

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 (at 6:30 p.m.)

District Final (May 24 at 5 p.m.)

Remaining Winners

Northeast 2 District

Sectional Semifinals (May 15)

Game 1: Chaney at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, #13

Game 2: Jefferson at Madison

Game 3: Girard at Struthers, #10

Game 4: Salem at Streetsboro, #12

Sectional Finals (May 17)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Alliance, #1

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Marlington, #9

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Hubbard, #7

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at West Branch, #3

District Semifinal (May 22)

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 (at 2 p.m.)

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 (at 5 p.m.)

District Final (May 24 at 5 p.m.)

Remaining Winners

Division III

Northeast 1 District

Sectional Semifinals (May 15)

Game 1: Liberty at Cardinal, #13

Game 2: Southeast at Perry, #8

Game 3: Grand Valley at Berkshire, #10

Game 4: Conneaut at Columbiana, #11

Game 5: Campbell Memorial at Cardinal Mooney, #9

Sectional Finals (May 17)

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at Lakeview, #1

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Kirtland, #4

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at Garrettsville Garfield, #5

District Semifinal (May 22)

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7 (at 4 p.m.)

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 (at 6 p.m.)

District Final (May 24 at 5 p.m.)

Remaining Winners

Northeast 2 District

Sectional Semifinals (May 15)

Game 1: Brookfield at East Palestine

Game 2: Waterloo at Champion, #12

Game 3: Pymatuning Valley at United

Game 4: Mineral Ridge at Newton Falls

Sectional Finals (May 17)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at South Range, #2

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Jackson-Milton, #7

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Crestview, #6

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at LaBrae, #3

District Semifinal (May 22)

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 (at 1 p.m.)

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 (at 4:30 p.m.)

District Final (May 24 at 5 p.m.)

Remaining Winners

Division IV

Northeast 1 District

Sectional Semifinals (May 16)

Game 1: Chalker at St. Thomas Aquinas

Game 2: Windham at Lowellville

Game 3: Lordstown at East Canton, #12

Sectional Finals (May 18)

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at Lake Center Christian, #1

Game 5: St. John, #8 at Wellsville, #7

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Mathews, #3

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at McDonald, #4

District Semifinal (May 23)

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 (at 4 p.m.)

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7 (at 6:30 p.m.)

District Final (May 25 at 5 p.m.)

Remaining Winners

Northeast 2 District

Sectional Semifinals (May 16)

Game 1: Leetonia at Southern

Game 2: Badger at Western Reserve, #11

Game 3: Sebring at Heartland Christian, #6

Sectional Finals (May 18)

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at Warren JFK, #2

Game 5: Lisbon, #13 at Bristol, #9

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Springfield, #5

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Maplewood, #10

District Semifinal (May 23)

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 (at 2 p.m.)

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7 (at 5 p.m.)

District Final (May 25 at 5 p.m.)

Remaining Winners