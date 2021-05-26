OHSAA regional softball schedule changes announced

Due to the expected inclement weather, there have been several schedule changes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Due to the expected inclement weather Wednesday afternoon, there have been several schedule changes for the OHSAA regional semifinal games involving area teams.

The following changes have been made to the schedule for Wednesday:

Division III Regional Semifinals – Youngstown State Softball Complex

Brookside vs. Ursuline moved to Thursday at 2 p.m.

Tuslaw vs. South Range – moved to Thursday at 5 p.m.



Division II Regional Semifinals – Akron Firestone Stadium

West Branch vs. Revere – game will be played Wednesday at 8 p.m.