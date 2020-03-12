OHSAA postpones all tournament action until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association suspended all tournament play until further notice, effective immediately.

This includes boys basketball regionals and state wrestling, ice hockey and girls basketball.

West Branch was warming up for the Division II Girls State Semifinals against Dayton Carroll on Thursday. But shortly before tipoff, the players were removed from the floor and the postponement was announced.

In addition, Chaney was slated to meet Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary in the Division II Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals in Canton.

Both games were slated to be broadcast as the WKBN Game of the Week, but those telecasts have been canceled.