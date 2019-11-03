OHSAA playoff outlook; Springfield tops Region 21

Thirteen local teams qualify for the post-season
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thirteen area schools advance to the post-season including top seeded unbeaten-Springfield in Region 21 (Division 6). Five of those schools are members of the Northeast 8 Conference (Girard, Hubbard, Poland, South Range, Struthers) while three are from the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (McDonald, Springfield, Western Reserve).
Rematches abound as Harding takes on Massillon, once again. Western Reserve will try and upset Springfield after their week 9 loss. Just last Friday, Poland topped Struthers by two-points. Can they do it again?
Division II – Region 5 Playoffs
Quarterfinals – Friday
- Harding (7-3) at 1. Massillon (10-0)
- Hudson (7-3) at 4. Perry (8-2)
- Alliance (7-3) at 3. Hoban (9-1)
- Willoughby South (6-4) at 2. Mayfield (10-0)
Last year’s Region 5 Champion – Hoban 52 Maple Heights 6
Game Profile – Harding at Massillon
Results
Massillon Tigers
Tigers 24 Canton McKinley 14
Tigers 24 Louisville 0
Tigers 49 Barberton 24
Tigers 48 Gateway 12
Tigers 55 Fitch 7
Tigers 56 Firestone 0
Tigers 42 Penn Trafford 21
Tigers 49 Harding 7
Tigers 55 GlenOak 13
Tigers 44 St. Vincent-St. Mary 14
Harding Raiders
Raiders 28 Howland 6
Raiders 22 West Toronto Prep 14
Raiders 31 Mooney 7
Raiders 44 Boardman 38
St. Vincent-St. Mary 42 Raiders 37
Raiders 34 Ursuline 0
Raiders 10 Fitch 7
Massillon 49 Raiders 7
Raiders 56 Rhodes 0
Canton McKinley 32 Raiders 27
Playoff Appearances
Massillon – 26 (12th trip in last 15 years)
Harding – 13 (4th trip in 5 years)
Region Championships
Massillon – 12 (1972, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1989, 1991, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2009, 2017, 2018)
Harding – 3 (1974, 1990, 2002)
State Championships
Harding – 2 (1990, 1974)
Division IV – Region 13 Playoffs
Quarterfinals – Saturday
- Girard (6-4) at 1. Perry (10-0)
- Salem (8-2) at 4. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (7-3)
- Hubbard (6-4) at 3. Indian Creek (9-1)
- Struthers (6-4) at 2. Poland (8-2)
Last year’s Region 13 Champion – Girard 43 Hubbard 18
Game Profile – Girard at Perry
Results
Girard Indians
Niles 45 Indians 35
Indians 47 Jefferson 12
Struthers 54 Indians 35
Indians 16 Hubbard 14
Poland 45 Indians 7
South Range 36 Indians 22
Indians 38 Lakeview 28
Indians 41 Warren JFK 14
Indians 29 West Branch 23
Indians 60 East Palestine 0
Perry Pirates
Pirates 48 West Geauga 7
Pirates 36 Geneva 7
Pirates 51 Lakeside 20
Pirates 45 Chagrin Falls 17
Pirates 71 Orange 20
Pirates 42 Harvey 8
Pirates 56 Edgewood 6
Pirates 63 Madison 35
Pirates 31 Chardon 23
Pirates 63 Riverside 54
Playoff Appearances
Perry – 16 (6th straight appearance)
Girard – 10 (3rd straight trip)
Region Championships
Girard – 1 (2018)
Perry – 1 (2016)
Game Profile – Salem at CVCA
Results
Salem Quakers
Quakers 46 West Branch 27
Quakers 32 Kenmore-Garfield 18
Quakers 42 Minerva 13
Alliance 24 Quakers 20
Marlington 24 Quakers 16
Quakers 46 Canton South 30
Quakers 24 Carrollton 22
Quakers 20 East Liverpool 14
Quakers 22 United 14
Quakers 16 Crestview 12
CVCA Royals
Manchester 27 Royals 7
Royals 42 Loudonville 15
Royals 20 Tuslaw 14
Orrville 23 Royals 16
Royals 30 Northwest 13
Royals 31 Fairless 7
Royals 37 Triway 20
Royals 38 Revere 24
Aurora 14 Royals 7
Royals 28 VASJ 25
Playoff Appearances
CVCA – 8 (2nd straight trip)
Salem – 5 (3rd trip in 5 years)
Game Profile – Hubbard at Indian Creek
Results
Hubbard Eagles
South Range 36 Eagle 13
Poland 42 Eagles 7
Eagles 14 Niles 3
Girard 16 Eagles 14
Eagles 28 Lakeview 7
Eagles 41 Jefferson 8
Eagles 22 Struthers 16
Eagles 21 Shaw 0
Eagles 22 Howland 16
Alliance 17 Eagles 13
Indian Creek Redskins
Redskins 43 Edison 6
Redskins 35 Harrison Central 7
Redskins 37 Beaver Local 7
Redskins 21 Martins Ferry 7
Redskins 48 Brooke 3
Redskins 13 St. Clairsville 10
Redskins 43 Buckeye Local 6
Indian Valley 14 Redskins 13
Redskins 27 East Liverpool 13
Redskins 27 Cambridge 0
Playoff Appearances
Hubbard – 16 (12th trip in 16 years)
Indian Creek – 7 (looking for 1st playoff win)
Game Profile – Struthers at Poland
Results
Struthers Wildcats
Poland 14 Wildcats 12
South Range 49 Wildcats 42
Wildcats 54 Girard 35
Wildcats 42 Niles 14
Wildcats 56 Jefferson 6
Wildcats 41 Lakeview 6
Hubbard 22 Wildcats 16
Wildcats 32 West Branch 12
New Philadelphia 37 Wildcats 8
Wildcats 36 Lakeside 12
Poland Bulldogs
Bulldogs 14 Struthers 12
Bulldogs 42 Hubbard 7
Bulldogs 63 Jefferson 8
Bulldogs 42 Lakeview 0
Bulldogs 45 Girard 7
Bulldogs 31 Niles 7
Bulldogs 27 South Range 7
Howland 14 Bulldogs 13
Boardman 27 Bulldogs 14
Bulldogs 24 Marlington 23
Playoff Appearances
Poland – 17 (11th trip in 13 years)
Struthers – 8 (3rd trip in 4 years)
Region Championships
Poland – 2 (1995, 1999)
State Championship
Poland – 1 (1999)
Division V – Region 17 Playoffs
Quarterfinals – Saturday
- Sandy Valley (9-1) at 1. Kirtland (10-0)
- Bellaire (7-3) at 4. South Range (7-3)
- Garaway (8-2) at 3. Garrettsville Garfield (9-1)
- Rootstown (7-3) at 2. Manchester (7-3)
Last year’s Region 17 Champion – Orrville 43 Manchester 19
Game Profile – Bellaire at South Range
Results Belllaire Big Reds
Martins Ferry 23 Big Reds 12
Big Reds Martins Ferry
Big Reds 44 Union Local 14
Big Reds 12 Shadyside 6
St. Clairsville 21 Big Reds 6
Big Reds 36 Beaver Local 7
Big Reds 20 Cambridge 19 3 OT
Big Reds 27 Harrison Central 19
Garaway 14 Big Reds 13
Big Reds 28 River 6
South Range Raiders
Raiders 36 Hubbard 13
Raiders 49 Struthers 42
Raiders 35 Lakeview 0
Raiders 57 Jefferson 6
Niles 35 Raiders 34 OT
Raiders 36 Girard 22
Poland 27 Raiders 7
Raiders 33 Canton Central 0
Raiders 42 Crestview 0
Springfield 23 Raiders 20 OT
Playoff Appearances
South Range – 17 (3rd trip in 4 years)
Bellaire – 14 (3rd trip in 4 years)
Region Championships
Bellaire – 6 (1995, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2005, 2006)
Division VI – Region 21 Playoffs
Quarterfinals – Friday
- Western Reserve (8-2) at 1. Springfield (10-0)
- Southern (10-0) at 4. Trimble (10-0)
- Dalton (9-1) at 3. Fort Frye (10-0)
- Brookfield (8-2) at 2. Mogadore (9-1)
Last year’s Region 21 Champion – Kirtland 20 Mogadore 14
Game Profile – Western Reserve at Springfield
Results
Western Reserve Blue Devils
Blue Devils 41 Mineral Ridge 0
Springfield 35 Blue Devils 14
Blue Devils 55 Lowellville 6
Blue Devils 48 Waterloo 0
Blue Devils 56 Sebring 0
Blue Devils 27 McDonald 15
Blue Devils 52 Jackson-Milton 6
Blue Devils 28 Norwayne 12
Blue Devils 51 East Palestine 0
Southeast 17 Blue Devils 15
Springfield Tigers
Tigers 38 McDonald 21
Tigers 35 Western Reserve 14
Tigers 51 Sebring 8
Tigers 58 Mineral Ridge 13
Tigers 49 Jackson-Milton 8
Tigers 51 Waterloo 0
Tigers 49 Lowellville 0
Tigers 35 Columbiana 0
Tigers 49 Brookfield 28
Tigers 23 South Range 20
Playoff Appearances
Western Reserve – 12 (10th trip in 12 years)
Springfield – 9 (1st trip since 2016)
Region Championships
Western Reserve – 2 (2011, 2013)
Game Profile – Southern at Trimble
Results
Southern Indians
Indians 50 Leetonia 7
Indians 58 Wellsville 0
Indians 65 United 0
Indians 57 East Palestine 0
Indians 51 Lisbon 6
Indians 41 Crestview 24
Indians 26 Columbiana 21
Indians 47 Steubenville Catholic 7
Indians 27 River 6
Indians 38 Edison 12
Trimble Tomcats
Tomcats 79 Wahama 0
Tomats 76 Racine Southern 0
Tomcats def. Hocking, fft
Tomcats 48 Miller 0
Tomcats 37 Waterford 0
Tomcats 34 Worthington Christian 6
Tomcats 45 South Gallia 0
Tomcats 48 Eastern 0
Tomcats 46 Belpre 0
Tomcats 35 Nelsonville-York 0
Playoff Appearances
Trimble – 16 (10th straight trip)
Southern – 3 (seeking 1st playoff win)
Region Championships
Trimble – 3 (2013, 2014, 2018)
Game Profile – Brookfield at Mogadore
Results
Brookfield Warriors
Warriors 33 Champion 0
Warriors 48 Campbell Memorial 7
Warriors 49 LaBrae 28
Columbiana 24 Warriors 23
Warriors 56 Crestview 21
Warriors 51 Newton Falls 7
Warriors 39 Liberty 0
Warriors 42 United 14
Springfield 49 Warriors 28
Warriors 35 McDonald 28
Mogadore Wildcats
Wildcats 45 Crestwood 24
Wildcats 32 Southeast 12
Wildcats 39 Garrettsville Garfield 21
Wildcats 42 Valley Christian 14
Wildcats 42 Rootstown 6
Wildcats 44 Meadowbrook 20
Lima CC 27 Wildcats 21
Wildcats 35 Field 6
Wildcats 28 Shadyside 21
Wildcats 31 Norwayne 30
Playoff Appearances
Mogadore – 33 (21st straight trip)
Brookfield – 7 (1st trip since 2015)
Region Championships
Mogadore – 17 (1979, 1980, 1981, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2015)
Brookfield – 1 (1978)
State Championships
Mogadore – 3 (1979, 1996, 2002)
Brookfield – 1 (1978)
Division VII – Region 25 Playoffs
Quarterfinal – Saturday
- Malvern (5-5) at 1. Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)
- Warren JFK (7-3) at 4. Independence (7-3)
- St. Thomas Aquinas (6-3) at 3. Toronto (8-2)
- McDonald (6-4) at 2. Lucas (8-2)
Last year’s Region 25 Champion – Cuyahoga Heights 35 Warren JFK 20
Game Profile – Warren JFK at Independence
Results
Warren JFK Eagles
Eagles 21 VASJ 10
Eagles 49 Cleveland Central Catholic 6
Eagles 35 Gilmour Academy 13
St. Thomas Aquinas 34 Eagles 9
Eagles 20 Campbell Memorial 12
Eagles 41 Cardinal Stritch 6
Garrettsville Garfield 42 Eagles 28
Girard 41 Eagles 14
Eagles 42 Valley Christian 6
Eagles 7 Champion 6
Independence Blue Devils
Cuyahoga Heights 31 Blue Devils 7
Blue Devils 42 Trinity 24
Blue Devils 40 Fairport 14
Blue Devils 21 Lutheran West 6
Blue Devils 47 Richmond Heights 8
Beachwood 41 Blue Devils 10
Blue Devils 33 Brooklyn 12
Manchester 56 Blue Devils 12
Blue Devils 49 John Adams 12
Blue Devils 39 Columbia 21
Playoff Appearances
Warren JFK – 24 (5th straight trip)
Independence – 11 (1st trip since 2010)
Region Championships
Warren JFK – 7 (1989, 1991, 1992, 1998, 2003, 2006, 2016)
Independence – 2 (1992, 1995)
State Championships
Warren JFK – 2 (1991, 2016)
Game Profile – McDonald at Lucas
Results
McDonald Blue Devils
Springfield 38 Blue Devils 21
Blue Devils 48 Lowellville 12
Blue Devils 35 Jackson-Milton 8
Blue Devils 48 Sebring 21
Blue Devils 48 Waterloo 31
Western Reserve 27 Blue Devils 15
Blue Devils 28 Mineral Ridge 7
Blue Devils 20 Crestview 14
Columbiana 41 Blue Devils 14
Brookfield 35 Blue Devils 28
Lucas Cubs
Lima CC 14 Cubs 7
Cubs 28 LaBrae 14
Cubs 55 Fisher Catholic 21
Cubs 20 St. Charles 8
Cubs 58 Steubenville Catholic 7
Cubs 41 Willard 0
Cubs 43 Troy Christian 0
Northmor 14 Cubs 13
Cubs 38 Centerburg 14
Cubs 32 Danville 12
Playoff Appearances
McDonald – 17 (2nd straight trip)
Lucas – 8 (6th straight trip)
Region Championships
McDonald – 3 (1989, 1991, 1994)
