OHSAA playoff outlook; Springfield tops Region 21

Three rematches are set for the first round

Thirteen local teams qualify for the post-season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thirteen area schools advance to the post-season including top seeded unbeaten-Springfield in Region 21 (Division 6). Five of those schools are members of the Northeast 8 Conference (Girard, Hubbard, Poland, South Range, Struthers) while three are from the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (McDonald, Springfield, Western Reserve).

Rematches abound as Harding takes on Massillon, once again. Western Reserve will try and upset Springfield after their week 9 loss. Just last Friday, Poland topped Struthers by two-points. Can they do it again?

Division II – Region 5 Playoffs

Quarterfinals – Friday

Harding (7-3) at 1. Massillon (10-0) Hudson (7-3) at 4. Perry (8-2) Alliance (7-3) at 3. Hoban (9-1) Willoughby South (6-4) at 2. Mayfield (10-0)

Last year’s Region 5 Champion – Hoban 52 Maple Heights 6

Game Profile – Harding at Massillon

Results

Massillon Tigers

Tigers 24 Canton McKinley 14

Tigers 24 Louisville 0

Tigers 49 Barberton 24

Tigers 48 Gateway 12

Tigers 55 Fitch 7

Tigers 56 Firestone 0

Tigers 42 Penn Trafford 21

Tigers 49 Harding 7

Tigers 55 GlenOak 13

Tigers 44 St. Vincent-St. Mary 14

Harding Raiders

Raiders 28 Howland 6

Raiders 22 West Toronto Prep 14

Raiders 31 Mooney 7

Raiders 44 Boardman 38

St. Vincent-St. Mary 42 Raiders 37

Raiders 34 Ursuline 0

Raiders 10 Fitch 7

Massillon 49 Raiders 7

Raiders 56 Rhodes 0

Canton McKinley 32 Raiders 27

Playoff Appearances

Massillon – 26 (12th trip in last 15 years)

Harding – 13 (4th trip in 5 years)

Region Championships

Massillon – 12 (1972, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1989, 1991, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2009, 2017, 2018)

Harding – 3 (1974, 1990, 2002)

State Championships

Harding – 2 (1990, 1974)

Division IV – Region 13 Playoffs

Quarterfinals – Saturday

Girard (6-4) at 1. Perry (10-0) Salem (8-2) at 4. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (7-3) Hubbard (6-4) at 3. Indian Creek (9-1) Struthers (6-4) at 2. Poland (8-2)

Last year’s Region 13 Champion – Girard 43 Hubbard 18

Game Profile – Girard at Perry

Results

Girard Indians

Niles 45 Indians 35

Indians 47 Jefferson 12

Struthers 54 Indians 35

Indians 16 Hubbard 14

Poland 45 Indians 7

South Range 36 Indians 22

Indians 38 Lakeview 28

Indians 41 Warren JFK 14

Indians 29 West Branch 23

Indians 60 East Palestine 0

Perry Pirates

Pirates 48 West Geauga 7

Pirates 36 Geneva 7

Pirates 51 Lakeside 20

Pirates 45 Chagrin Falls 17

Pirates 71 Orange 20

Pirates 42 Harvey 8

Pirates 56 Edgewood 6

Pirates 63 Madison 35

Pirates 31 Chardon 23

Pirates 63 Riverside 54

Playoff Appearances

Perry – 16 (6th straight appearance)

Girard – 10 (3rd straight trip)

Region Championships

Girard – 1 (2018)

Perry – 1 (2016)

Game Profile – Salem at CVCA

Results

Salem Quakers

Quakers 46 West Branch 27

Quakers 32 Kenmore-Garfield 18

Quakers 42 Minerva 13

Alliance 24 Quakers 20

Marlington 24 Quakers 16

Quakers 46 Canton South 30

Quakers 24 Carrollton 22

Quakers 20 East Liverpool 14

Quakers 22 United 14

Quakers 16 Crestview 12

CVCA Royals

Manchester 27 Royals 7

Royals 42 Loudonville 15

Royals 20 Tuslaw 14

Orrville 23 Royals 16

Royals 30 Northwest 13

Royals 31 Fairless 7

Royals 37 Triway 20

Royals 38 Revere 24

Aurora 14 Royals 7

Royals 28 VASJ 25

Playoff Appearances

CVCA – 8 (2nd straight trip)

Salem – 5 (3rd trip in 5 years)

Game Profile – Hubbard at Indian Creek

Results

Hubbard Eagles

South Range 36 Eagle 13

Poland 42 Eagles 7

Eagles 14 Niles 3

Girard 16 Eagles 14

Eagles 28 Lakeview 7

Eagles 41 Jefferson 8

Eagles 22 Struthers 16

Eagles 21 Shaw 0

Eagles 22 Howland 16

Alliance 17 Eagles 13

Indian Creek Redskins

Redskins 43 Edison 6

Redskins 35 Harrison Central 7

Redskins 37 Beaver Local 7

Redskins 21 Martins Ferry 7

Redskins 48 Brooke 3

Redskins 13 St. Clairsville 10

Redskins 43 Buckeye Local 6

Indian Valley 14 Redskins 13

Redskins 27 East Liverpool 13

Redskins 27 Cambridge 0

Playoff Appearances

Hubbard – 16 (12th trip in 16 years)

Indian Creek – 7 (looking for 1st playoff win)

Game Profile – Struthers at Poland

Results

Struthers Wildcats

Poland 14 Wildcats 12

South Range 49 Wildcats 42

Wildcats 54 Girard 35

Wildcats 42 Niles 14

Wildcats 56 Jefferson 6

Wildcats 41 Lakeview 6

Hubbard 22 Wildcats 16

Wildcats 32 West Branch 12

New Philadelphia 37 Wildcats 8

Wildcats 36 Lakeside 12

Poland Bulldogs

Bulldogs 14 Struthers 12

Bulldogs 42 Hubbard 7

Bulldogs 63 Jefferson 8

Bulldogs 42 Lakeview 0

Bulldogs 45 Girard 7

Bulldogs 31 Niles 7

Bulldogs 27 South Range 7

Howland 14 Bulldogs 13

Boardman 27 Bulldogs 14

Bulldogs 24 Marlington 23

Playoff Appearances

Poland – 17 (11th trip in 13 years)

Struthers – 8 (3rd trip in 4 years)

Region Championships

Poland – 2 (1995, 1999)

State Championship

Poland – 1 (1999)

Division V – Region 17 Playoffs

Quarterfinals – Saturday

Sandy Valley (9-1) at 1. Kirtland (10-0) Bellaire (7-3) at 4. South Range (7-3) Garaway (8-2) at 3. Garrettsville Garfield (9-1) Rootstown (7-3) at 2. Manchester (7-3)

Last year’s Region 17 Champion – Orrville 43 Manchester 19

Game Profile – Bellaire at South Range

Results Belllaire Big Reds

Martins Ferry 23 Big Reds 12

Big Reds Martins Ferry

Big Reds 44 Union Local 14

Big Reds 12 Shadyside 6

St. Clairsville 21 Big Reds 6

Big Reds 36 Beaver Local 7

Big Reds 20 Cambridge 19 3 OT

Big Reds 27 Harrison Central 19

Garaway 14 Big Reds 13

Big Reds 28 River 6

South Range Raiders

Raiders 36 Hubbard 13

Raiders 49 Struthers 42

Raiders 35 Lakeview 0

Raiders 57 Jefferson 6

Niles 35 Raiders 34 OT

Raiders 36 Girard 22

Poland 27 Raiders 7

Raiders 33 Canton Central 0

Raiders 42 Crestview 0

Springfield 23 Raiders 20 OT

Playoff Appearances

South Range – 17 (3rd trip in 4 years)

Bellaire – 14 (3rd trip in 4 years)

Region Championships

Bellaire – 6 (1995, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2005, 2006)

Division VI – Region 21 Playoffs

Quarterfinals – Friday

Western Reserve (8-2) at 1. Springfield (10-0) Southern (10-0) at 4. Trimble (10-0) Dalton (9-1) at 3. Fort Frye (10-0) Brookfield (8-2) at 2. Mogadore (9-1)

Last year’s Region 21 Champion – Kirtland 20 Mogadore 14

Game Profile – Western Reserve at Springfield

Results

Western Reserve Blue Devils

Blue Devils 41 Mineral Ridge 0

Springfield 35 Blue Devils 14

Blue Devils 55 Lowellville 6

Blue Devils 48 Waterloo 0

Blue Devils 56 Sebring 0

Blue Devils 27 McDonald 15

Blue Devils 52 Jackson-Milton 6

Blue Devils 28 Norwayne 12

Blue Devils 51 East Palestine 0

Southeast 17 Blue Devils 15

Springfield Tigers

Tigers 38 McDonald 21

Tigers 35 Western Reserve 14

Tigers 51 Sebring 8

Tigers 58 Mineral Ridge 13

Tigers 49 Jackson-Milton 8

Tigers 51 Waterloo 0

Tigers 49 Lowellville 0

Tigers 35 Columbiana 0

Tigers 49 Brookfield 28

Tigers 23 South Range 20

Playoff Appearances

Western Reserve – 12 (10th trip in 12 years)

Springfield – 9 (1st trip since 2016)

Region Championships

Western Reserve – 2 (2011, 2013)

Game Profile – Southern at Trimble

Results

Southern Indians

Indians 50 Leetonia 7

Indians 58 Wellsville 0

Indians 65 United 0

Indians 57 East Palestine 0

Indians 51 Lisbon 6

Indians 41 Crestview 24

Indians 26 Columbiana 21

Indians 47 Steubenville Catholic 7

Indians 27 River 6

Indians 38 Edison 12

Trimble Tomcats

Tomcats 79 Wahama 0

Tomats 76 Racine Southern 0

Tomcats def. Hocking, fft

Tomcats 48 Miller 0

Tomcats 37 Waterford 0

Tomcats 34 Worthington Christian 6

Tomcats 45 South Gallia 0

Tomcats 48 Eastern 0

Tomcats 46 Belpre 0

Tomcats 35 Nelsonville-York 0

Playoff Appearances

Trimble – 16 (10th straight trip)

Southern – 3 (seeking 1st playoff win)

Region Championships

Trimble – 3 (2013, 2014, 2018)

Game Profile – Brookfield at Mogadore

Results

Brookfield Warriors

Warriors 33 Champion 0

Warriors 48 Campbell Memorial 7

Warriors 49 LaBrae 28

Columbiana 24 Warriors 23

Warriors 56 Crestview 21

Warriors 51 Newton Falls 7

Warriors 39 Liberty 0

Warriors 42 United 14

Springfield 49 Warriors 28

Warriors 35 McDonald 28

Mogadore Wildcats

Wildcats 45 Crestwood 24

Wildcats 32 Southeast 12

Wildcats 39 Garrettsville Garfield 21

Wildcats 42 Valley Christian 14

Wildcats 42 Rootstown 6

Wildcats 44 Meadowbrook 20

Lima CC 27 Wildcats 21

Wildcats 35 Field 6

Wildcats 28 Shadyside 21

Wildcats 31 Norwayne 30

Playoff Appearances

Mogadore – 33 (21st straight trip)

Brookfield – 7 (1st trip since 2015)

Region Championships

Mogadore – 17 (1979, 1980, 1981, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2015)

Brookfield – 1 (1978)

State Championships

Mogadore – 3 (1979, 1996, 2002)

Brookfield – 1 (1978)

Division VII – Region 25 Playoffs

Quarterfinal – Saturday

Malvern (5-5) at 1. Cuyahoga Heights (8-1) Warren JFK (7-3) at 4. Independence (7-3) St. Thomas Aquinas (6-3) at 3. Toronto (8-2) McDonald (6-4) at 2. Lucas (8-2)

Last year’s Region 25 Champion – Cuyahoga Heights 35 Warren JFK 20

Game Profile – Warren JFK at Independence

Results

Warren JFK Eagles

Eagles 21 VASJ 10

Eagles 49 Cleveland Central Catholic 6

Eagles 35 Gilmour Academy 13

St. Thomas Aquinas 34 Eagles 9

Eagles 20 Campbell Memorial 12

Eagles 41 Cardinal Stritch 6

Garrettsville Garfield 42 Eagles 28

Girard 41 Eagles 14

Eagles 42 Valley Christian 6

Eagles 7 Champion 6

Independence Blue Devils

Cuyahoga Heights 31 Blue Devils 7

Blue Devils 42 Trinity 24

Blue Devils 40 Fairport 14

Blue Devils 21 Lutheran West 6

Blue Devils 47 Richmond Heights 8

Beachwood 41 Blue Devils 10

Blue Devils 33 Brooklyn 12

Manchester 56 Blue Devils 12

Blue Devils 49 John Adams 12

Blue Devils 39 Columbia 21

Playoff Appearances

Warren JFK – 24 (5th straight trip)

Independence – 11 (1st trip since 2010)

Region Championships

Warren JFK – 7 (1989, 1991, 1992, 1998, 2003, 2006, 2016)

Independence – 2 (1992, 1995)

State Championships

Warren JFK – 2 (1991, 2016)

Game Profile – McDonald at Lucas

Results

McDonald Blue Devils

Springfield 38 Blue Devils 21

Blue Devils 48 Lowellville 12

Blue Devils 35 Jackson-Milton 8

Blue Devils 48 Sebring 21

Blue Devils 48 Waterloo 31

Western Reserve 27 Blue Devils 15

Blue Devils 28 Mineral Ridge 7

Blue Devils 20 Crestview 14

Columbiana 41 Blue Devils 14

Brookfield 35 Blue Devils 28

Lucas Cubs

Lima CC 14 Cubs 7

Cubs 28 LaBrae 14

Cubs 55 Fisher Catholic 21

Cubs 20 St. Charles 8

Cubs 58 Steubenville Catholic 7

Cubs 41 Willard 0

Cubs 43 Troy Christian 0

Northmor 14 Cubs 13

Cubs 38 Centerburg 14

Cubs 32 Danville 12

Playoff Appearances

McDonald – 17 (2nd straight trip)

Lucas – 8 (6th straight trip)

Region Championships

McDonald – 3 (1989, 1991, 1994)

Sources: JoeEitel.com, WKBN Resource Archives, OHSAA