COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that its inaugural state tournament will be held alongside the three divisions of the boys wrestling tournament at the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University in 2023.

The event will run March 10-12, 2023. The three-day event will remain a five session event, and will be a double-elimination event for the boys and girls.

“We are very excited for the girls to wrestle in the same environment at the Schottenstein Center that the boys do,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “We have been working through the logistics of having both state tournaments held alongside each other at the Schott and we are pleased that it can be done. The excitement and energy will be incredible.”

A total of 224 girls will qualify for the state tournament, with 16 wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes.