OHSAA officially cancels winter sports tournaments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has officially announced the cancellation of all remaining winter sports tournaments Thursday.

This includes boys basketball regionals and state wrestling, ice hockey and girls basketball.

Locally, the West Branch Girls were set to meet Dayton Carroll In the Division II State Semifinals.

All teams involved were informed of the decision on Thursday morning.

In addition, Chaney was slated to meet Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary in the Division II Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals.

In addition, 22 local wrestlers from 11 different schools were slated to compete in state competition.

OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass remains optimistic regarding the possibility that Spring sports could be played in some reduced capacity.