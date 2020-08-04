OHSAA now allowing live video broadcasts of regular-season Friday night football games

Since the mid-1990s, live video has only been permitted by the host school on the school-owned TV station or website

(WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association is allowing local media outlets and video production companies to provide live video from its regular-season Friday night football games this year.

Since the mid-1990s, live video has only been permitted by the host school on the school-owned TV station or website or the school-controlled webpage, leaving media to show Friday night games only on delay. At the time, that regulation was added at the request of a majority of OHSAA member schools to protect ticket revenue from their home games and have a statewide policy.

While continuing to provide their own live video, a growing number of schools have asked to partner with third-party sources to generate revenue from rights fees and pay-per-view of their Friday night home football games due to decreased crowd sizes that are expected this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools are already permitted to do that for all other regular-season contest in any sport and regular-season football games that are not played on Friday.

“We believe that many of our schools will be able to work with partners to stream and televise their home regular-season football games,” said Bob Goldring, OHSAA’s interim executive director. “Most of our schools rely on revenue from their home football games to help fund their athletic department, so this is one way that schools can still do that while facing limited ticket sales.”

Currently, live video of any OHSAA postseason tournament contest is still only permitted by the official TV partner of the OHSAA or with OHSAA approval.

