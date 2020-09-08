OHSAA names new executive director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has a new executive director. The OHSAA Board of Directors announced Tuesday that Doug Ute will serve as the 11th leader in the association’s 113-year history.

Ute has spent the last 20 years as a school superintendent at both Newark City School and Marion Elgin Local. He takes over for interim executive director Bob Goldring, who is the OHSAA’s senior director of operations.

“I have always thought like a former coach and athletic director, and the OHSAA is where I want to be,” Ute said in a press release. “I am humbled to be selected by the Board of Directors for this position and join a great team at the OHSAA office. We are all aware of the uncertainties that are before us due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but I know that together we can and will be stronger together. My focus has always been on helping students become better people and athletics are such an important part in that. That is true now more than ever. I can’t wait to get started and help lead our member schools.”

Doug Ute’s biography via release from the OHSAA:

At Newark, Ute helped create the Social, Emotional and Academic Success (SEAS) program that includes counselors, teachers and staff to discuss ways to help students succeed in life. While at Newark, a district of 6,500 students, he expanded the free lunch program, made free breakfast available to all students, and put a strong emphasis on student and family social and emotional health. The school district responded with its highest-ever graduation rate and a renewed sense of pride in the city and school district. Ute began his career in 1988 as a basketball coach and part-time business teacher at Noble Local Schools (Shenandoah High School) in Sarahsville in eastern Ohio. He then went to Buckeye Central in New Washington as a teacher and coach, while also serving as the athletic administrator. In 1996 he became the principal at Marion Elgin and then took over as superintendent in 2000 at Elgin, a district of 1,500 students. Ute became superintendent in Newark in 2009. He served on the OHSAA’s Central District Athletic Board in 2008-09 and has been the Central District’s secretary since the 2011-12 school year. Ute was a standout student-athlete at Clear Fork High School, graduating in 1980, and played basketball at Ashland University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing. He would later return to Ashland to earn a master’s degree in school administration, a graduate teaching degree in business, a principal’s license and a superintendent’s license. Ute and his wife, Kory, have four children and eight grandchildren.

