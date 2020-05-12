OHSAA moving the girls basketball state tournament out of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that starting in 2021, the University of Dayton will host the Girls Basketball State Tournament.

“We are very excited to sign a three-year agreement for our member schools to experience UD Arena,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass announced in a press release. “Southwest Ohio loves and supports basketball and the people at the University of Dayton have made it clear that they really want this state tournament on their campus. We believe that we have found a great home for the girls basketball state tournament.”

The University of Dayton Arena was renovated in 2019 and has a seating capacity of 13,000. The transformation project was the largest construction effort in the University’s history and is the arena is now regarded as one of the nation’s premier basketball facilities.

“We’re very proud that the OHSAA has entrusted us to host the girls basketball state tournament at the University of Dayton Arena for the next three years,” said Scott DeBolt, Senior Associate Athletics Director at the University of Dayton and Executive Director of UD Arena. “The same ingredients that make UD Arena the ideal place for the NCAA First Four – community support and excitement for the game of basketball, our facilities, staff and tournament hosting experience – will help create lifelong memories for the young women who come to Dayton to play in the state tournament and their school communities.”

Ohio State University has hosted the OHSAA girls basketball state tournament for 44 of the last 45 seasons, but both the Jerome Schottenstein Center and St. John Arena have a limited number of available dates in March.

The 2021 OHSAA boys basketball state tournament will be played at St. John Arena March 18-20. The OHSAA also announced that there is currently no host site in place for the boys basketball state tournament in 2022.