OHSAA honors Lordstown and United coaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Throughout the 2018-19 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association had the opportunity to select one of their own for an OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award. Recipients are recognized during the state tournament of their respective sport or at their annual coaches clinic.
The OHSAA congratulates the award winners and thanks them for their outstanding service to Ohio’s student-athletes. Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for others.
The OHSAA is proud to recognize the following coaches who received OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards during the 2018-19 school year. They include:
2018-19 OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Winners
Girls Sports
Marianne Sahms, Girls Golf, Cincinnati Ursuline Academy
Jerry Marshall, Girls Cross Country, Massillon Perry
Ruchelle Dunwoody, Volleyball, Oxford Talawanda
Sarah Hodgson, Girls Soccer, United
Allison Kinniard, Field Hockey, Lancaster
Dave Eisenstein, Girls Swimming and Diving, Toledo St. Ursula Academy
Amber Calvert, Gymnastics, Marysville
Adam Priefer, Girls Basketball, Centerville
Gail Maundrell, Girls Tennis, Cincinnati Turpin
Colleen Keller, Girls Track and Field, ColleLordstown
Mark Thomas, Softball, Delaware Hayes
Rob Reynolds, Girls Lacrosse, Cincinnati Turpin
None Selected, Girls Bowling
Boys Sports
Brian Unk, Boys Golf, Columbus St. Charles
Rick Huffman, Boys Soccer, Orwell Grand Valley
Chris Zuercher, Boys Cross Country, Shelby
Vince Trombetti, Football, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Mike Ross, Ice Hockey, Lewis Center Olentangy
Adam Hoon, Wrestling, Bedford
Anthony Petruzzi, Boys Swimming and Diving, Medina
Matt Combs, Boys Basketball, Mc Arthur Vinton County
Kevin Bruin, Boys Tennis, Lima Central Catholic
Dustin Young, Boys Track and Field, Zanesville Maysville
Chuck Laumann, Baseball, Cincinnati Oak Hills
Mike Riffee, Boys Lacrosse, Worthington Kilbourne
None Selected, Boys Bowling
COURTESY: OHSAA