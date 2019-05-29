OHSAA honors Lordstown and United coaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Throughout the 2018-19 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association had the opportunity to select one of their own for an OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award. Recipients are recognized during the state tournament of their respective sport or at their annual coaches clinic.



The OHSAA congratulates the award winners and thanks them for their outstanding service to Ohio’s student-athletes. Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for others.



The OHSAA is proud to recognize the following coaches who received OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards during the 2018-19 school year. They include:

2018-19 OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Winners

Girls Sports

Marianne Sahms, Girls Golf, Cincinnati Ursuline Academy

Jerry Marshall, Girls Cross Country, Massillon Perry

Ruchelle Dunwoody, Volleyball, Oxford Talawanda

Sarah Hodgson, Girls Soccer, United

Allison Kinniard, Field Hockey, Lancaster

Dave Eisenstein, Girls Swimming and Diving, Toledo St. Ursula Academy

Amber Calvert, Gymnastics, Marysville

Adam Priefer, Girls Basketball, Centerville

Gail Maundrell, Girls Tennis, Cincinnati Turpin

Colleen Keller, Girls Track and Field, ColleLordstown

Mark Thomas, Softball, Delaware Hayes

Rob Reynolds, Girls Lacrosse, Cincinnati Turpin

None Selected, Girls Bowling



Boys Sports

Brian Unk, Boys Golf, Columbus St. Charles

Rick Huffman, Boys Soccer, Orwell Grand Valley

Chris Zuercher, Boys Cross Country, Shelby

Vince Trombetti, Football, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Mike Ross, Ice Hockey, Lewis Center Olentangy

Adam Hoon, Wrestling, Bedford

Anthony Petruzzi, Boys Swimming and Diving, Medina

Matt Combs, Boys Basketball, Mc Arthur Vinton County

Kevin Bruin, Boys Tennis, Lima Central Catholic

Dustin Young, Boys Track and Field, Zanesville Maysville

Chuck Laumann, Baseball, Cincinnati Oak Hills

Mike Riffee, Boys Lacrosse, Worthington Kilbourne

None Selected, Boys Bowling



COURTESY: OHSAA

