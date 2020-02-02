OHSAA Girls basketball tournament field announced

Tournament pairings for this month’s post-season play

2020 Division I Ravenna Girls District Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals, 2/15

Game 1: Hudson at Fitch

Game 2: Kent Roosevelt at Canfield

Game 3: Boardman at Cuyahoga Falls

Game 4: Twinsburg at Howland

Sectional Finals, 2/20

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Warren Harding

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 7: Winner of Game 4 at Stow-Munroe Falls

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 at Aurora

District Semifinals, 2/25

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship, 2/28

Remaining Winners

Last year’s Ravenna District Championship

2019 – Aurora 51 Stow-Munroe Falls 48

2020 Division II Austintown Girls District Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals, 2/15

Game 1: Ravenna at East

Game 2: Chaney at Salem

Game 3: Hubbard at Mooney

Game 4: Niles at Struthers

Game 5: Lakeview at Girard

Sectional Finals, 2/20

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at West Branch

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Poland

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at Southeast

District Semifinals, 2/26

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9

District Championship, 2/29

Remaining Winners

Recent Division II Austintown District Championship

2019 – Poland 65 Ursuline 51

2018 – West Branch 43 Howland 36

2017 – West Branch 55 Southeast 50

2016 – Lakeview 47 Howland 40

2015 – West Branch 55 Field 29

2014 – West Branch 47 Struthers 42

2013 – Canfield 40 West Branch 37

2012 – Canfield 42 West Branch 40

2011 – Struthers 42 West Branch 25

2010 – Struthers 59 Salem 54

Recent Division II Austintown #1 Seeds

2019 – Poland

2018 – West Branch

2017 – West Branch

2016 – Lakeview

2015 – West Branch

2014 – Lakeview

2013 – Canfield

2012 – Ravenna

2011 – Struthers

2010 – Salem

2020 Division III Cortland Girls District Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals, 2/19

Game 1: Grand Valley at Mineral Ridge

Game 2: Cardinal at Crestwood

Game 3: Conneaut at Berkshire

Sectional Finals, 2/22

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at Champion

Game 5: Pymatuning Valley at LaBrae

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Garrettsville Garfield

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Kirtland

District Semifinals, 2/26

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

District Championship, 2/29

Remaining Winners

Last year’s Cortland District Championship

2019 – Champion 56 LaBrae 27

2020 Division III Struthers Girls District Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals

Game 1: Springfield at United

Game 2: Canton Central Catholic at Rootstown

Game 3: Waterloo at East Palestine

Game 4: Campbell Memorial at Ursuline

Sectional Finals

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Liberty

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Crestview

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at South Range

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Columbiana

District Semifinals

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship

Remaining Winners

Recent Division III Struthers District Championship

2019 – Southeast 63 Liberty 55

2018 – South Range 53 Salem 38

2017 – Ursuline 60 Columbiana 46

2016 – Canton Central Catholic 50 South Range 47

2015 – South Range 73 Brookfield 43

Recent Division III Struthers #1 Seeds

2019 – Salem

2018 – South Range

2017 – Columbiana

2016 – South Range

2015 – Brookfield

2020 Division IV Orwell Girls District Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals, 2/19

Game 1: Badger at Mathews

Game 2: Southington at Bristol

Game 3: Windham at Warren JFK

Game 4: Newbury at St. John

Game 5: Brookfield at Fairport Harding

Sectional Finals, 2/22

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at Maplewood

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 at Cornerstone Christian

Game 9: Winner of Game 4 at Andrews Osborne

District Semifinals, 2/26

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9

District Championship, 2/29

Remaining Winners

Recent Division IV Orwell District Championship

2019 – Cornerstone Christian 50 Andrews Osborne 42

2018 – Cornerstone Christian 36 Cuyahoga Heights 21

2017 – Cornerstone Christian 55 Lutheran East 38

2016 – Cornerstone Christian 59 Richmond Heights 42

2015 – Cuyahoga Heights 41 Windham 40

2014 – Cuyahoga Heights 40 Villa Angela-St. Joseph 15

Recent Division IV Orwell #1 Seeds

2019 – Cornerstone Christian

2018 – Cornerstone Christian

2017 – Cuyahoga Heights

2016 – Richmond Heights

2015 – Windham

2014 – Cuyahoga Heights

2020 Division IV Mineral Ridge Girls District Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals, 2/19

Game 1: Wellsville at Heartland Christian

Game 2: Lordstwn at Lisbon

Game 3: Southern at Jackson-Milton

Game 4: Valley Christian at Lowellville

Game 5: Sebring at Leetonia

Sectional Finals, 2/22

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at McDonald

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Western Reserve

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at Newton Falls

District Semifinals, 2/26

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9

District Championship, 2/29

Remaining Winners

Recent Division IV Mineral Ridge District Championship

2019 – Western Reserve 46 McDonald 39

2018 – Lisbon 48 Valley Christian 47

2017 – Jackson-Milton 48 McDonald 22

2016 – Jackson-Milton 36 McDonald 20

2015 – Western Reserve 39 Jackson-Milton 38

2014 – Western Reserve 48 Columbiana 39

Recent Division IV Mineral Ridge #1 Seeds

2019 – McDonald

2018 – Jackson-Milton

2017 – Jackson-Milton

2016 – Jackson-Milton

2015 – Western Reserve

2014 – Columbiana