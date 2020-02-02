OHSAA Girls basketball tournament field announced

Tournament pairings for this month’s post-season play
2020 Division I Ravenna Girls District Tournament
Sectional Quarterfinals, 2/15
Game 1: Hudson at Fitch
Game 2: Kent Roosevelt at Canfield
Game 3: Boardman at Cuyahoga Falls
Game 4: Twinsburg at Howland
Sectional Finals, 2/20
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Warren Harding
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 7: Winner of Game 4 at Stow-Munroe Falls
Game 8: Winner of Game 5 at Aurora
District Semifinals, 2/25
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
District Championship, 2/28
Remaining Winners
Last year’s Ravenna District Championship
2019 – Aurora 51 Stow-Munroe Falls 48
2020 Division II Austintown Girls District Tournament
Sectional Quarterfinals, 2/15
Game 1: Ravenna at East
Game 2: Chaney at Salem
Game 3: Hubbard at Mooney
Game 4: Niles at Struthers
Game 5: Lakeview at Girard
Sectional Finals, 2/20
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at West Branch
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Poland
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at Southeast
District Semifinals, 2/26
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9
District Championship, 2/29
Remaining Winners
Recent Division II Austintown District Championship
2019 – Poland 65 Ursuline 51
2018 – West Branch 43 Howland 36
2017 – West Branch 55 Southeast 50
2016 – Lakeview 47 Howland 40
2015 – West Branch 55 Field 29
2014 – West Branch 47 Struthers 42
2013 – Canfield 40 West Branch 37
2012 – Canfield 42 West Branch 40
2011 – Struthers 42 West Branch 25
2010 – Struthers 59 Salem 54
Recent Division II Austintown #1 Seeds
2019 – Poland
2018 – West Branch
2017 – West Branch
2016 – Lakeview
2015 – West Branch
2014 – Lakeview
2013 – Canfield
2012 – Ravenna
2011 – Struthers
2010 – Salem
2020 Division III Cortland Girls District Tournament
Sectional Quarterfinals, 2/19
Game 1: Grand Valley at Mineral Ridge
Game 2: Cardinal at Crestwood
Game 3: Conneaut at Berkshire
Sectional Finals, 2/22
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at Champion
Game 5: Pymatuning Valley at LaBrae
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Garrettsville Garfield
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Kirtland
District Semifinals, 2/26
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
District Championship, 2/29
Remaining Winners
Last year’s Cortland District Championship
2019 – Champion 56 LaBrae 27
2020 Division III Struthers Girls District Tournament
Sectional Quarterfinals
Game 1: Springfield at United
Game 2: Canton Central Catholic at Rootstown
Game 3: Waterloo at East Palestine
Game 4: Campbell Memorial at Ursuline
Sectional Finals
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Liberty
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Crestview
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at South Range
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Columbiana
District Semifinals
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
District Championship
Remaining Winners
Recent Division III Struthers District Championship
2019 – Southeast 63 Liberty 55
2018 – South Range 53 Salem 38
2017 – Ursuline 60 Columbiana 46
2016 – Canton Central Catholic 50 South Range 47
2015 – South Range 73 Brookfield 43
Recent Division III Struthers #1 Seeds
2019 – Salem
2018 – South Range
2017 – Columbiana
2016 – South Range
2015 – Brookfield
2020 Division IV Orwell Girls District Tournament
Sectional Quarterfinals, 2/19
Game 1: Badger at Mathews
Game 2: Southington at Bristol
Game 3: Windham at Warren JFK
Game 4: Newbury at St. John
Game 5: Brookfield at Fairport Harding
Sectional Finals, 2/22
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at Maplewood
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 at Cornerstone Christian
Game 9: Winner of Game 4 at Andrews Osborne
District Semifinals, 2/26
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9
District Championship, 2/29
Remaining Winners
Recent Division IV Orwell District Championship
2019 – Cornerstone Christian 50 Andrews Osborne 42
2018 – Cornerstone Christian 36 Cuyahoga Heights 21
2017 – Cornerstone Christian 55 Lutheran East 38
2016 – Cornerstone Christian 59 Richmond Heights 42
2015 – Cuyahoga Heights 41 Windham 40
2014 – Cuyahoga Heights 40 Villa Angela-St. Joseph 15
Recent Division IV Orwell #1 Seeds
2019 – Cornerstone Christian
2018 – Cornerstone Christian
2017 – Cuyahoga Heights
2016 – Richmond Heights
2015 – Windham
2014 – Cuyahoga Heights
2020 Division IV Mineral Ridge Girls District Tournament
Sectional Quarterfinals, 2/19
Game 1: Wellsville at Heartland Christian
Game 2: Lordstwn at Lisbon
Game 3: Southern at Jackson-Milton
Game 4: Valley Christian at Lowellville
Game 5: Sebring at Leetonia
Sectional Finals, 2/22
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at McDonald
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Western Reserve
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at Newton Falls
District Semifinals, 2/26
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9
District Championship, 2/29
Remaining Winners
Recent Division IV Mineral Ridge District Championship
2019 – Western Reserve 46 McDonald 39
2018 – Lisbon 48 Valley Christian 47
2017 – Jackson-Milton 48 McDonald 22
2016 – Jackson-Milton 36 McDonald 20
2015 – Western Reserve 39 Jackson-Milton 38
2014 – Western Reserve 48 Columbiana 39
Recent Division IV Mineral Ridge #1 Seeds
2019 – McDonald
2018 – Jackson-Milton
2017 – Jackson-Milton
2016 – Jackson-Milton
2015 – Western Reserve
2014 – Columbiana