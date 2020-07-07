OHSAA executive director steps down from the position

Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass is stepping down after 12 years with the organization.

He led Ohio teams through a difficult time with the COVID-19 pandemic, electing to cancel winter sports tournaments and spring sports altogether

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass is stepping down after 12 years with the organization.

The news comes as the state continues to work toward reopening, with high school practices set to officially start August 1.

Snodgrass has served as executive director since July 2018, succeeding Dr. Dan Ross. He led Ohio teams through a difficult time with the COVID-19 pandemic, electing to cancel winter sports tournaments and spring sports altogether.

Bob Goldring is taking over the position on an interim basis. He has been with the OHSAA for 25 years.

“Through a collaborative effort, we look forward to Bob guiding us and, more importantly, the OHSAA providing guidance to our member schools on the anticipated restart of interscholastic athletics this fall,” said OHSAA Board of Directors President Dan Leffingwell, superintendent of the Noble Local Schools in Sarahsville. “He brings a solid understanding of the association’s responsibilities to serve member schools and administer sports. Bob is a proven relationship-builder who will reliably serve our member schools until the position is filled permanently.”

Goldring served as acting executive director of the OHSAA for the 2015-16 school year when Dr. Dan Ross was on medical leave.

“I am honored by the confidence the board has placed in me,” Goldring said. “We have a solid team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals at the OHSAA who are committed to serving our member schools. My top priorities are to prepare for return to play this fall and successfully lead the team until a permanent executive director is hired.”