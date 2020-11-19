OHSAA changes game site for football state championships

The OHSAA has moved this weekend's high school football state championship games to Massillon's Paul Brown Tiger Stadium

The change comes as a result of Franklin County’s stay-at-home order.

It is the first time that state championship games will be played in Massillon since 2013.

Warren JFK will face New Bremen in the Division VII State Championship on Friday at 1:15 p.m. at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

Meanwhile, Springfield will face Coldwater in the Division VI State Championship on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

The venue change will still allow 1,500 fans to attend each of the games.

All games were originally slated to be played at Fortress Obetz in southeast Columbus.