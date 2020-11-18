OHSAA changes football state championship game times after DeWine’s curfew order

While teams and fans can still travel home after 10 p.m., the OHSAA’s goal is that the stadium is closed by 10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – In order to follow Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s curfew order, the OHSAA has adjusted kickoff time for the football state championships this weekend.

Warren JFK’s Division VII State Championship game against New Bremen will now kickoff Friday at 1:15 p.m. at Fortress Orbetz in Columbus.

On Sunday, the Springfield vs. Coldwater Division VI State Championship will kickoff at 5:15 p.m Fortress Orbetz in Columbus.

“We want to support the Governor’s curfew order,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “Kicking off earlier will help ensure that everyone has left the stadium by 10 Friday and Saturday night. We’ll need a sense of urgency to leave the facility after those games, but we don’t want to take away from the postgame experience. We are so excited to host the football state championship games this weekend and complete the fall season, so we want to help with the curfew order to leave the stadium by 10.”

