OHSAA Baseball district final schedule changes

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Expected inclement weather has caused schedule changes for OHSAA District Baseball Championship games in the area.

The following schedule changes have been made for games originally scheduled for Wednesday.

Division II District Final

Canfield vs. Canton South – moved to Thursday at 4 p.m. at Cene Park (Field #1)

Division III District Final

Cardinal Mooney vs. Burton Berkshire – moved to Thursday at approx. 6:30 p.m. at Cene Park (Field #1)

Division III District Final

South Range vs. Rootstown – moved to Thursday at 5 p.m. at Waddell Park

Division IV District Final

Warren JFK vs. Heartland Christian – moved to Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cene Park (Field #2)



