OHSAA Baseball district final schedule changes

The following schedule changes have been made for games originally scheduled for Wednesday

OHSAA baseball

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Expected inclement weather has caused schedule changes for OHSAA District Baseball Championship games in the area.

Division II District Final
Canfield vs. Canton South – moved to Thursday at 4 p.m. at Cene Park (Field #1)

Division III District Final
Cardinal Mooney vs. Burton Berkshire – moved to Thursday at approx. 6:30 p.m. at Cene Park (Field #1)

Division III District Final
South Range vs. Rootstown – moved to Thursday at 5 p.m. at Waddell Park

Division IV District Final
Warren JFK vs. Heartland Christian – moved to Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cene Park (Field #2)

