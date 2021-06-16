OHSAA announces site for football state championship games

OHSAA state football championships will be held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that the state football championships will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The two sides announced a three-year agreement to hold the championship games in Canton.

“The OHSAA is excited for this three-year agreement with the Pro Football Hall of Fame as our student-athletes, schools and communities will get to experience Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and all that Canton and the Hall of Fame Village have to offer,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said. “We are grateful to the Hall of Fame for their partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with the Hall year-round.”

“The Hall of Fame prides itself in treating OHSAA football teams and their fans the same way we treat the NFL teams and their fans,” Pro Football Hall of Fame Chief Administrative Officer Steve Strawbridge said. “We give them a first-class experience while they are here. We take the teams through the museum and promote the values of the game. We look forward to providing an exceptional experience for the players, coaches, families and fans attending the games in Canton – the pinnacle of football.”

The state championships, in divisions one through seven, will take place in December.