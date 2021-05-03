OHSAA announces site for boys and girls basketball state tournaments

The OHSAA boys and girls basketball tournaments will be held at Dayton's UD Arena the next three years

DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Monday that both the boys and girls basketball state tournaments will be hosted at UD Arena at the University of Dayton for the next three years.

“We are very excited that our student-athletes will get to play at UD Arena,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said. “Even with the pandemic limiting what all could take place at the state tournaments last March, our schools still had a great experience at UD Arena, and UD made it very clear that they wanted to host both the girls and boys state tournaments moving forward. We know that the support for basketball in Southwest Ohio is very strong, and UD wants to be the home of the state tournaments.”

Renovated in 2019, UD Arena has a seating capacity of 13,000 and has played host to many OHSAA basketball district and regional tournament games.

Prior to its move to UD Arena in March, the OHSAA girls basketball state tournament had been hosted by The Ohio State University every year since its inaugural state tournament in 1976, except in 1986 when it was hosted by the University of Akron. The OHSAA boys basketball state tournament had been hosted by OSU every year since 1957, except for 1986 and 1987 when it was hosted at UD Arena.