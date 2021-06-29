OHSAA announces region assignments for 2021 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA announced the high school football region assignments for the 2021 season.

Below is a list of all the local teams’ divisions and region assignments.

The top 16 in every region will advance to the postseason.

Division I

None

Division II

Austintown-Fitch – Region 5

Boardman – Region 5

Warren Harding – Region 5

Division III

Canfield – Region 9

Chaney – Region 9

Youngstown East – Region 9

Howland – Region 9

Hubbard – Region 9

Niles – Region 9

Division IV

Beaver Local – Region 13

East Liverpool – Region 13

Girard – Region 13

Lakeview – Region 13

Poland – Region 13

Salem – Region 13

Struthers – Region 13

Ursuline – Region 13

West Branch – Region 13

Division V

Cardinal Mooney – Region 17

Champion – Region 17

Crestview – Region 17

Liberty – Region 17

South Range – Region 17

Division VI

Brookfield – Region 21

Columbiana – Region 21

East Palestine – Region 21

Campbell – Region 21

Mineral Ridge – Region 21

Newton Falls – Region 21

Springfield – Region 21

United – Region 21

Western Reserve – Region 21

Division VII

Southington – Region 25

Lisbon – Region 25

Jackson-Milton – Region 25

Warren JFK – Region 25

Leetonia – Region 25

Lowellville – Region 25

Mathews – Region 25

McDonald – Region 25

Sebring – Region 25

Southern Local – Region 25

Valley Christian – Region 25

Wellsville – Region 25