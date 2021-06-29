OHSAA announces region assignments for 2021 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA announced the high school football region assignments for the 2021 season.
Below is a list of all the local teams’ divisions and region assignments.
The top 16 in every region will advance to the postseason.
Division I
None
Division II
Austintown-Fitch – Region 5
Boardman – Region 5
Warren Harding – Region 5
Division III
Canfield – Region 9
Chaney – Region 9
Youngstown East – Region 9
Howland – Region 9
Hubbard – Region 9
Niles – Region 9
Division IV
Beaver Local – Region 13
East Liverpool – Region 13
Girard – Region 13
Lakeview – Region 13
Poland – Region 13
Salem – Region 13
Struthers – Region 13
Ursuline – Region 13
West Branch – Region 13
Division V
Cardinal Mooney – Region 17
Champion – Region 17
Crestview – Region 17
Liberty – Region 17
South Range – Region 17
Division VI
Brookfield – Region 21
Columbiana – Region 21
East Palestine – Region 21
Campbell – Region 21
Mineral Ridge – Region 21
Newton Falls – Region 21
Springfield – Region 21
United – Region 21
Western Reserve – Region 21
Division VII
Southington – Region 25
Lisbon – Region 25
Jackson-Milton – Region 25
Warren JFK – Region 25
Leetonia – Region 25
Lowellville – Region 25
Mathews – Region 25
McDonald – Region 25
Sebring – Region 25
Southern Local – Region 25
Valley Christian – Region 25
Wellsville – Region 25