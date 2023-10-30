COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced slight decreases in ticket prices for high school football playoff games.

Beginning with action on Friday night, all OHSAA postseason ticket prices will be the same regardless of whether the ticket is purchased online or at the gate.

These prices are set solely by the OHSAA, and not by host schools.

The ticket prices for football tickets will be as follows:

Regional Football Adult Price = $12 (gate or online)

Regional Football Student Price = $9 (gate or online)

State Semifinal/Final Adult Price = $16 (gate or online*)

State Semifinal/Final Student Price = $13 (gate or online*)

Previously, all tickets purchased at the gate cost $15.00.

The ticket price change is a result of pending legislation that was introduced by several lawmakers last Friday.

Tickets to the state championship games in Canton will be sold solely online since the event is held at a non-school venue at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

A total of 14 local teams in Ohio are taking part in second round action on Friday.