OHSAA announces football state semifinal locations for remaining Valley teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, the OHSAA announced the locations for the high school football state semifinals for this upcoming week.
The Valley has three teams left alive for a state championship with Ursuline, Springfield and Warren JFK still standing.
Below is the full list of semifinal matchups with local teams in bold.
All kickoffs are at 7 p.m.
Division I State Semifinals– Friday, Nov. 26
Upper Arlington (14-0) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Springfield (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26
Avon (12-2) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-3) at Parma Byers Field
Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Uniontown Green (11-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
Division III State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26
Chardon (14-0) vs. Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at London Bowlus Field
Division IV State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26
Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium
Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field
Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27
Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) at London Bowlus Field
Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27
Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium
Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division VII State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27
Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren John F Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium
Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium