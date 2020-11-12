OHSAA announces football state championship dates/times

Games will be played November 20-22 at Fortress Obetz in Southeast Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA has announced the official times for next week’s football state championships.

Two local Ohio teams are hoping to punch their ticket to the state championship this weekend.

In Division VI, Springfield will face Beverly Fort Frye in the state semifinals on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Zanesville High School.

Meanwhile, Warren JFK will battle Newark Catholic in the state semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at Massillon Washington High School.

2020 OHSAA Football State Championships Schedule

(Games will be played November 20-22 at Fortress Obetz in Southeast Columbus.)

Friday, November 13 – Division I state championship, Pickerington Central vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division II state championship, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division V state championship, 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division III state championship, 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 22 – Division IV state championship, Noon

Sunday, November 22 – Division VI state championship, 5 p.m.

