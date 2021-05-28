OHSAA announces changes to regional softball schedule

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Inclement weather has forced some schedule changes to the OHSAA Softball Regional Finals this weekend.

The following schedule changes have been officially announced:

The Division II Regional Final between West Branch and Triway has been moved to Sunday at 3 p.m. at Akron Firestone Stadium.

The Division IV Regional Final between Mathews and Cuyahoga Heights will be played on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Akron Firestone Stadium.

The winners of both of those games will advance to the state final four, which will be played next week.

