Ohlin on fire: Springfield holds off Lowellville

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield held off Lowellville, 71-64 Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.



Even Ohlin led all scorers with 30 points for the Tigers. Clay Medvec added 14 points in the win. Beau Brungard also reached double-figures, finishing with 10 points on the night.

Vinny Ballone led the Rockets with 28 points. Anthony Lucente tallied 14, while Cole Bunofsky added 12. Brady Bunofsky chipped in with 10 points in the setback for Lowellville.

Lowellville drops to 8-10 overall on the season. Springfield improves to 12-6 on the campaign.