Ohio’s 3-point leader makes college choice official: Zach Rasile to West Liberty

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald Senior Zach Rasile has officially signed to play college basketball at Division II West Liberty.

Rasile has 358 career three-pointers, which tops the Ohio record book.

The senior standout is the Blue Devils’ all-time leading scorer, having netted over 2,000 career points.

Last season, Rasile averaged over 34 points per game. He scored 52 points in a matchup with Maplewood.

He currently owns seven schools records — points in a game (52), points in season (832), points career (2,026), ppg average season (34.7), 3ptrs game (12), 3pt% season (45.9), scoring as junior (832).