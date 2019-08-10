Ohioan is lone female umpire for Little League World Series

Kelly Elliott Dine of Hudson, was chosen after volunteering as a Little League umpire for a decade

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) – The only woman among the 16 umpires for this month’s Little League World Series says she hopes her sons see her as a trailblazer who pursued what she loves regardless of what others said.

The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier reports Kelly Elliott Dine of Hudson, Ohio, was chosen for the tournament in Pennsylvania after volunteering as a Little League umpire for a decade.

She says thousands of umpires are on the waiting list for the tournament. She calls it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Dine says she first stepped in to call a game when she was coaching one of her sons in Little League and an umpire failed to show up for a different game. Now the U.S. Navy veteran, nurse and biomedical sciences teacher also umpires high school and college baseball games.

