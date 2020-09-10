Ohio State’s Ryan Day looking for answers; wants Big Ten to play this Fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Head Football Coach Ryan Day continues making his case for the Buckeyes to play this season.
Thursday afternoon, Day released a statement on social media pleading for answers from the Big Ten Conference on why the season isn’t being played. He is hopeful the season can begin in October.
“While I understand the Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone the football season because of health and safety considerations, the communication of information from the Big Ten following the decision has been disappointing and often unclear. However, we still have an opportunity to give our young men what they have worked so hard for: a chance to safely compete for a national championship this fall,” Day said.
Day raised the question why some other schools across the country are able to play, while Big Ten schools are not.
“Why can these other teams and players play and we can’t?” Day asked in the statement.
