COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five Ohio State head coaches, including football coach Ryan Day and basketball coach Chris Holtmann, are expected to receive contract extensions this week pending approval by the Ohio State University Board of Trustees.

Ryan Day

Day will receive a two-year extension through 2028 and a salary increase from $7.6 million to $9.5 million annually.

The deal will put him in a three-way tie for the third-highest paid coach in college football. Only Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9.9 million) and USC’s Lincoln Riley ($10 million) make more money. Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and LSU’s Brian Kelly also make $9.5 million a year.

Day was already under contract through 2026 before Wednesday’s announcement.

In his three years as head coach, Day has led the Buckeyes to a 34-4 record, two College Football Playoff appearances, one national championship appearance and a Rose Bowl win last season.

Chris Holtmann

Holtmann will receive a three-year extension through the 2027-28 season and a salary increase from $3 million to $3.5 million.

He was still under his original contract, which was an eight-year, $26 million deal signed in June 2017.

The Buckeyes have won at least 20 games in each of Holtmann’s five seasons and made four NCAA Tournament appearances. They would have made it in 2020 as well if not for the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the tournament.

Despite the regular-season success, OSU has not advanced past the second round in the NCAA Tournament.

Kevin McGuff

Ohio State women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff will receive a new, four-year contract with a base salary of $675,000 and an annual compensation rate of $1.05 million. The contract starts July 1 and extends through the 2025-26 season.

McGuff recently completed his ninth year, leading the Buckeyes to a 25-7 overall record, a regular-season Big Ten championship and a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Nick Myers

Ohio State men’s lacrosse coach Nick Myers will receive a new, five-year contract through the 2027 season. Myers, who’s in his 14th year leading the men’s lacrosse program, is the program’s all-time winningest coach and his teams have earned four NCAA Tournament berths during his tenure, including a first-round NCAA matchup this coming Sunday against Cornell.

Steve Rohlik

Ohio State men’s hockey Steve Rohlik will receive a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season. Rohlik recently completed his ninth year and is a two-time Big Ten coach of the year (2018 and 2019) and a two-time national coach of the year finalist.