Ohio State’s Marcus Hooker sentenced, fined on OVI charge after pleading guilty

Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker (23) returns an interception against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker pleaded guilty to a drunken driving charge Monday, weeks after Columbus police had to break out a window in his car when he was found sleeping in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane.

Hooker, 21, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Municipal Court to operating a vehicle while impaired, or OVI. He was fined $375, and his driver’s license was suspended for a year with limited privileges. He also received a suspended three-day jail sentence.

On March 13, police responded to a McDonald’s on West 5th Avenue near Grandview. When they approached Hooker’s car, he was unconscious behind the wheel and officers noted that the car was still in gear with Hooker’s foot on the brake.

Officers repreatedly tapped on the windows and windshield in an attempt to take him. Then they tried shaking the car, and next they blasted their cruiser’s siren at him. The noise seemed to wake Hooker for a moment, but then he fell back asleep.

Officers finally broke out the right rear window of the car.

Last season, Hooker appeared in seven of eight games. He made 15 tackles and intercepted a pass to seal a win over Penn State.

Hooker, from New Castle, Pennsylvania, is the younger brother for Ohio State All-American Malik Hooker. In 2018, he was cited for DUI in Pennsylvania and was suspended from the football team. He redshirted that season.

He was suspended from the team again after this arrest.