Ohio State’s Justin Fields named Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was named Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year Wednesday night.
His 47 total touchdowns rank third overall in the country.
So far this season, the transfer from Georgia has piled up 2,654 yards and is completing 68% of his passes.
Fields is one of only three starting quarterbacks with a 12-0 record this season and is on pace to challenge Dwayne Haskins’ Big 10 record of 54 total touchdowns.
Fields and the Buckeyes will meet Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship game Saturday night at 8 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.