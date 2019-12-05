Ohio State’s Justin Fields named Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Fields has piled up 47 total touchdowns, which ranks third overall in the country

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was named Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year Wednesday night.

His 47 total touchdowns rank third overall in the country.

So far this season, the transfer from Georgia has piled up 2,654 yards and is completing 68% of his passes.

Fields is one of only three starting quarterbacks with a 12-0 record this season and is on pace to challenge Dwayne Haskins’ Big 10 record of 54 total touchdowns.

Fields and the Buckeyes will meet Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship game Saturday night at 8 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.