Ohio State’s Day gets 3-year contract extension, salary bump

by: MITCH STACY, Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is getting a three-year contract extension and a raise.

The 40-year-old coach is now under contract through the 2026 season.

He made $4.5 million plus bonuses last season. His salary will increase to $6 million for the 2020 season, $6.5 million for 2021 and $7.6 million for 2022.

Increases from 2023 to 2026 will be determined later.

Day led Ohio State to a 13-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as head coach.

The former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator was hand-picked to replace Urban Meyer, who retired.

