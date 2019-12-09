Ohio State’s Chase Young and Justin Fields named finalists for Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced on Saturday at 8 p.m. in New York

NEW YORK, NY (WKBN) – Ohio State standouts Chase Young and Justin Fields have been named finalists for the prestigious Heisman Trophy, which honors the nation’s most outstanding college football player.

The Buckeye duo will join LSU’s Joe Burrow and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony Saturday at 8 p.m.

Fields has thrown for 2,953 yards with 40 touchdown passes and only one interception. He has also rushed for 471 yards and 10 trips to the endzone.

Young is the fourth defensive lineman in the history of the award to be named a finalist. His 16.5 sacks are the most of any player in the country.