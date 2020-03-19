Ohio State’s Carton enters transfer portal after just 20 games with Buckeyes

Ohio State guard D.J. Carton dribbles up court against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The 6-foot-2 point guard took a leave of absence from the team in late-January, citing mental health as a reason.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State freshman D.J. Carton announced on his Twitter Thursday that he is leaving the program and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-2 guard played a key role for the Buckeyes early in the season before taking a leave of absence in late January, citing his mental health.

LOVE THIS PLACE…❤️ thank you for everything buckeye nation! pic.twitter.com/buWtEkCaWO — DJ Carton (@DJCarton) March 19, 2020

Carton started three games and played in 20 games total for the Buckeyes this season, averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Ohio State released a statement saying, “We 100% support D.J. in this decision and we genuinely wish him all the best moving forward. We appreciate all he contributed to our program. We will assist him in any way we can.”