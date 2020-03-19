Ohio State’s Carton enters transfer portal after just 20 games with Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State freshman D.J. Carton announced on his Twitter Thursday that he is leaving the program and entering the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-foot-2 guard played a key role for the Buckeyes early in the season before taking a leave of absence in late January, citing his mental health.
Carton started three games and played in 20 games total for the Buckeyes this season, averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 assists per game.
Ohio State released a statement saying, “We 100% support D.J. in this decision and we genuinely wish him all the best moving forward. We appreciate all he contributed to our program. We will assist him in any way we can.”