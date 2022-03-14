COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team received a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the Spokane region and will face either Missouri State or Florida State University Saturday in Baton Rouge.

The Buckeyes won the Big Ten regular season title after finishing 13-3 in conference play during the regular season.

Ohio State is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018 after missing last year’s March Madness due to a self-imposed ban.

The Buckeyes missed the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic, so no Buckeye, other than Oregon transfer Taylor Mikesell, has played in the tournament.

Should the Buckeyes get past their first-round opponent, they will face either No. 3 LSU or No. 14 Jackson State on March 21.