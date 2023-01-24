COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team is beginning a season-defining week holding on to its program-record ranking.

The Buckeyes (19-0, 8-0) have held on to its No. 2 ranking for a second straight week in the Associated Press poll as one of three unbeaten teams left in the country (No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 LSU).

Ohio State extended its program-best start on Thursday with a 30-point win over Northwestern to move to 19-0. Four Buckeyes starters scored in double-figures in the dominant victory over the Big Ten’s last-place team.

This week, OSU will play two teams in the AP top 10 starting with a Monday night showdown against No. 10 Iowa at 7 p.m. in Columbus as they go for a 20-0 start to the season. On Thursday, the Buckeyes will travel to Bloomington for a huge game against No. 6 Indiana.

AP Poll (Jan. 23, 2023)

1South Carolina
2Ohio State
3Stanford
4LSU
5UCONN
6Indiana
7Notre Dame
8UCLA
9Utah
10Iowa
10Maryland
12Virginia Tech
13Michigan
14Oklahoma
15North Carolina
16Duke
17Gonzaga
18Iowa State
19Arizona
20NC State
21Villanova
22Illinois
23Middle Tennessee State
24Florida State
25Colorado