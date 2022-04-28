LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson was picked 10th overall by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last season, the junior caught 70 passes for 1,054 yards and 12 touchdowns and earned first-team All American and second-team All-Big 10 Conference honors.

Wilson ended his career as a Buckeye with 143 receptions, 2,213 receiving yards and 23 scores in 33 games. He ranks 10th all-time at Ohio State in receiving yards and seventh all-time in touchdowns.