COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After keeping its unbeaten record intact with a ranked win and a conference win, the Ohio State Buckeyes are into December as a top-three team in women’s college basketball.

Ohio State (8-0, 1-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the new AP poll after defeating No. 18 Louisville 96-77 on Wednesday and getting a Big Ten win over Rutgers 82-70 on Sunday in Piscataway. The move up a spot was enabled by UCONN’s defeat to Notre Dame on Sunday with the Huskies moving down to No. 6.

The Buckeyes’ wins have been in large part due to their high-powered offense, ranking fourth in the nation in scoring with an average of 93 points per game. In Sunday’s win over the Scarlet Knights, both Rebeka Mikulasikova and Taylor Mikesell scored 30 points and shot exactly at or over 50 percent from the floor and from the three-point line.

OSU will stay at home this week and return to Value City Arena on Thursday to host the New Hampshire Wildcats at 11 a.m. They will then take on Michigan State at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

AP Poll (Dec. 5, 2022)