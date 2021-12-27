COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University wide receiver Garrett Wilson announced via Twitter Monday that he was declaring for the NFL Draft.
Wilson, a junior, has also opted not to play in Saturday’s Rose Bowl as the Buckeyes take on the Utah Utes.
“These last three years have been unforgettable and becoming a Buckeye has been the single greatest decision of my life,” Wilson posted.
Wilson, from Austin, Texas, pulled in 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns for the 2021 season, including a four-touchdown game against Purdue. He was named a first-team All American by The Athletic and the FWAA.