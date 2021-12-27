COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University wide receiver Garrett Wilson announced via Twitter Monday that he was declaring for the NFL Draft.

Wilson, a junior, has also opted not to play in Saturday’s Rose Bowl as the Buckeyes take on the Utah Utes.

“These last three years have been unforgettable and becoming a Buckeye has been the single greatest decision of my life,” Wilson posted.

It’s been a special 3 years… To Buckeye Nation with love. ✌🏾 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FRKHTwNEwj — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 27, 2021

Wilson, from Austin, Texas, pulled in 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns for the 2021 season, including a four-touchdown game against Purdue. He was named a first-team All American by The Athletic and the FWAA.