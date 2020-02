INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team practice before the start of the BIG Ten Football Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University football coach Ryan Day is expected to receive a three-year contract extension.

According to a release, the contract extension is pending approval by the OSU Board of trustees.

The extension will keep him as coach until 2026.

A committee of the board is expected to approve the contract extension Wednesday with a vote on the full board agenda on Thursday.