SEATTLE (WCMH) — Ohio State will make its first Elite 8 appearance in 30 years after knocking off juggernaut Connecticut 73-61 Saturday in the NCAA regional semifinals. This is the Buckeyes’ fourth Elite 8 appearance in program history.

OSU’s win also snapped the Huskies’ 16-year streak of making it to the regional finals.

The Buckeyes persistent and suffocating press defense forced a staggering 25 turnovers. OSU now improves to 19-0 this season when forcing 20-plus turnovers. 18 of those turnovers were forced in the first half resulting in 19 points.

Dublin, Ohio native Jacy Sheldon made her presence known all over the court with 17 points, two steals, seven rebounds and five assists in the win. Taylor Thierry led all Buckeyes with four steals while contributing 11 points.

Ohio State used a 17-0 run during a seven-minute stretch in the first half to take a 36-26 lead into halftime thanks in large part to freshman Cotie McMahon who scored 18 of her 23 points in the first 20 minutes.

It wasn’t a particularly strong shooting performance from the Buckeyes who shot under 40% from the field and connected on 5-of-17 three-point attempts. But transition offense off of those 25 turnovers, and 22 free throws, were more than enough to beat the most successful women’s basketball program in history.

Ohio State will face the winner of No. 4 Tennessee and No. 1 Virginia Tech on Monday in Seattle.