COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Buckeyes basketball fans will likely be able to buy tickets for next year’s season at this year’s prices.

Ohio State University’s Board of Trustees is set Thursday to approve ticket prices for 2023-24 men’s basketball games. All prices, from season packages to exhibition game tickets, will remain the same as this season’s prices, according to the Finance and Investment committee meeting agenda.

As they have since 2013, ticket prices vary based on the type of matchup – whether the Buckeyes are playing conference opponents or non-conference opponents, for example – and by selected zones around the stadium, similar to how football tickets are priced. Although season schedules haven’t been set yet, Ohio State expects to have 16 regular home games next year. Student tickets remain $9 for all games.

A seating chart for basketball ticket prices at the Schottenstein Center. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Athletics)

2023-24 Men’s Basketball Ticket Prices*

Category Zone 1 Zone 2 Zone 3 Zone 4 Zone 5 Zone 6 Premier $61 $57 $51 $36 $25 $16 Conference $48 $44 $39 $29 $20 $11 Non-Conference $28 $25 $20 $13 $11 $7 Exhibition $10 $10 $10 $10 $10 $5 Season Tickets $642 $584 $507 $363 $255 n/a *Subject to Board of Trustees’ approval

Season ticket prices for the 2022-23 season were the cheapest they’ve been since at least 2019, according to the committee meeting agenda. Tickets were not sold to the public during the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. Ticket prices from this year and the two previous seasons are below.

2022-23 Men’s Basketball Ticket Prices (16 regular) home games and 1 exhibition game)

Category Zone 1 Zone 2 Zone 3 Zone 4 Zone 5 Zone 6 Premier $61 $57 $51 $36 $25 $16 Conference $48 $44 $39 $29 $20 $11 Non-Conference $28 $25 $20 $13 $11 $7 Exhibition $10 $10 $10 $10 $10 $5 Season Tickets $642 $584 $507 $363 $255 n/a

2021-22 Men’s Basketball Ticket Prices (17 regular home games and 1 exhibition game)

Category Zone 1 Zone 2 Zone 3 Zone 4 Zone 5 Zone 6 Premier $59 $55 $49 $36 $25 $16 Conference $46 $43 $38 $29 $20 $11 Non-Conference $28 $25 $20 $13 $11 $7 Exhibition $10 $10 $10 $10 $10 $5 Season Tickets $670 $616 $540 $394 $284 n/a

2019-20 Men’s Basketball Ticket Prices (18 regular home games and 1 exhibition game)